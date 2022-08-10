Sign up
Photo 1802
Music in an Italian villa
A very short clip of music and dancing after dinner at the villa.
Dead duck
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-10
London Olympics 2012 memory lane - The flowers
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-08-10
10 August 2022
Near Verona, Italy
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6884
photos
139
followers
153
following
Tags
musician
,
music
,
dancing
,
dancer
,
villa
,
accordion
