Previous
Next
Night villa by boxplayer
Photo 1801

Night villa

View of the front of the villa one evening after dinner. You can see the sundial on the façade.

Frozen grapes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-09
London Olympics 2012 memory lane - Olympic rings https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-08-09

9 August 2022
Near Verona, Italy
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
494% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise