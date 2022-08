London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.One of my favourite pictures from our grand Olympic day out. The Olympic rings and the Velodrome (which at the time got nicknamed the Pringle) at sunset. The rings are still standing as a permanent feature in what is now known as the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.Frozen grapes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-09 Photo originally taken 8 August 2012Olympic Park, Stratford E20