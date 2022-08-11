Sign up
Photo 1554
London 2012 - Olympic grand day out
London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
One more from our lovely day out at the Olympic stadium and park.
A night at the opera
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-11
Collage created from photos originally taken 8 August 2012
Olympic Park, Stratford E20
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6864
photos
137
followers
152
following
425% complete
Tags
reflection
,
olympic games
,
london 2012
,
london olympics 2012
,
london aquatics centre
,
olympic fever
