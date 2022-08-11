Previous
London 2012 - Olympic grand day out by boxplayer
Photo 1554

London 2012 - Olympic grand day out

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.

One more from our lovely day out at the Olympic stadium and park.

A night at the opera https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-11

Collage created from photos originally taken 8 August 2012
Olympic Park, Stratford E20
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Photo Details

