London 2012 - Are we nearly there yet?

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
We got to one more Olympic event, the men's marathon around the City of London on the last day of what had turned out to be two glorious weeks. Tanzania's Faustine Mussa can't quite believe he still has two more laps to run around the city before he can head back to the Mall. (He finished a respectable 33rd, behind Team GB's Lee Merrien at 30.). We'd nearly not come as we'd felt so tired and groggy from some dusty decluttering the day before.
But we were glad we had - in my diary notes for the day before, I'd said how I was getting a little weepy as it was almost over. I couldn't believe how far beyond my expectations these two weeks had been. Such all-out fun - and not just because of all the Team GB medals.
We'd had a good view of all the runners over 3 laps and also bumped into Andy C (Coleborn) and his wife, a former (and still occasional) 365er. Ended up at Cote for a late alfresco lunch watching the crowds pass and toasting a way-beyond-expectations successful Olympics with glasses of champagne.