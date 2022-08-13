London 2012 - Olympic rings on Tower Bridge

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
I'd panicked the night before as I'd heard that the rings on the bridge would be coming down soon so I'd dashed there after work to snap them.
The rest of my diary notes for what was a very sad day for me:
Felt terrible this morning - really queasy and headachey - a hangover I think from being drunk on OIympic fever. Watched the closing ceremony right to the end, so no wonder I wasn't feeling too good. But I think I got a bit overwrought like a small child, weeping idiotically through much of it and especially when the torch was extinguished. In any other time or place, I would have dismissed last night as a load of cheesy nonsense, but nothing was going to dampen the whole thing for me. And there were, finally, morris dancers! Even if they were relegated to the comedy slot together with the skating nuns, the kilted bagpipers and Welsh people in funny hats.
And also, though a lot of the music wasn't really my cup of tea, I did think, there are few other countries (excepting America) that could fill a whole show like that with their own music, and have people from all over the world not only dance happily in recognition, but sing along with the words.