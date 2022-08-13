Sign up
Photo 1800
The original graffiti
Names and dates from bygone times scratched onto this fresco at the Basilica di San Zeno Maggiore.
13 August 2022
Verona, Italy
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6870
photos
137
followers
151
following
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
Views
5
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
13th August 2022 11:31am
Privacy
Public
wall
,
saints
,
basilica
,
fresco
,
basilica di san zeno maggiore
