Villa grounds

View of the back of the villa from the rose garden just by the wall separating off the swimming pool.
Another hot day that ended with more dramatic thunderstorms. Breakfast of rolls and jam on the middle terrace, reading, playing music, and pool games for the last time in this splendid villa. It had looked all posh and magnificent in the pictures, but actually it was less pristine and shiny in real life in a good way. An old family home I think that obviously became a bit too much to manage and is now let out by a family member. Hosts a lot of weddings understandably, and you can also book them to do your catering - a service which we didn't take up much to the consternation we think of the owners.
As the thunder and rain had moved in, we ate dinner in the loggia - a splendid last one from M, C and A of risotto, roasted peppers and courgettes and an orange marsala fruit dessert. The evening ended with Anna and I playing tunes while a lot of the others played riotous sardines.