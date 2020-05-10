Sign up
Homemade croutons
To accompany the courgette, cannelloni and herb soup I made from a Guardian recipe - fried in olive oil and herbs and lots of salt. Very moreish.
Smoked salmon brunch
10 May 2020
Walthamstow E17
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Boxplayer
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
croutons
,
crouton
