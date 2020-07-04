Previous
Next
Lodge Road by boxplayer
Photo 1360

Lodge Road

The lovely enclosed, closed to traffic, Lodge Road leading to the entrance gates of Copped Hall.

Borage field https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-07-04

4 July 2020
Epping Forest, Essex
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
372% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise