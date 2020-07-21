Previous
Peeling layers by boxplayer
Photo 1363

Peeling layers

The mural has been painted over the utility cupboard or whatever it is and there's a bit of attractive flaking of paint going on.

Unidentified mural https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-07-21

21 July 2020
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
373% complete

