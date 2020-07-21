Sign up
Peeling layers
The mural has been painted over the utility cupboard or whatever it is and there's a bit of attractive flaking of paint going on.
21 July 2020
Walthamstow E17
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Tags
door
,
paint
,
mural
,
art
,
peeling
,
street art
,
flaking
