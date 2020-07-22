Previous
Next
First drink in a pub by boxplayer
Photo 1364

First drink in a pub

Well a bit of a spontaneous one. Just suddenly thought on my cycle ride that if this pub was open, I'd stop for a quick one. No I'm not reading the book - it's a bit of a quirky hipster table decoration.

Gannets https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-07-22

22 July 2020
Clapton E5
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
373% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise