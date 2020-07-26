Previous
Next
The Tasty by boxplayer
Photo 1365

The Tasty

I have a fondness for the way kebab and chicken type shops name themselves. The Tasty indeed.

Sky https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-07-26

26 July 2020
Turnpike Lane N22
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
373% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise