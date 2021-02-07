Sign up
Photo 1482
Horseshoe Bridge
Stopped for a moment here on my cycle ride after crossing the bridge over the Lee Navigation to look over at the houseboats and the marshes.
Flooded Lammas meadows
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-02-07
7 February 2021
Clapton E5
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5911
photos
79
followers
80
following
406% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
7th February 2021 11:19am
Tags
bridge
,
graffiti
,
marsh
,
marshes
,
walthamstow marshes
