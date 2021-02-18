Sign up
Photo 1492
Lost ball
An abandoned ball in the very busy park today. The little ones were eyeing it up but being distracted away from it by parents - you don't know where it's been...
Cycling through the puddles
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-02-18
18 February 2021
Walthamstow E17
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5932
photos
82
followers
82
following
408% complete
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
Latest from all albums
1489
46
1490
47
1491
48
1492
49
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Tags
reflection
,
ball
,
park
,
wet
,
puddle
Judith Greenwood
ace
Looks decent to me!
February 18th, 2021
