Peeking over the fence

Photo taken by holding the camera above the fence as it was too tall to see over. The house I lived in from 12 till, on and off, till 35, going back in between uni and house sharing in Hounslow. And also for 6 months before I bought my own flat.If you can dream https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-03-03 3 March 2021Muswell Hill N10