Peeking over the fence by boxplayer
Photo 1501

Peeking over the fence

Photo taken by holding the camera above the fence as it was too tall to see over. The house I lived in from 12 till, on and off, till 35, going back in between uni and house sharing in Hounslow. And also for 6 months before I bought my own flat.

If you can dream https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-03-03

3 March 2021
Muswell Hill N10
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

