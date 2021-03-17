Previous
Damp toilet lunch by boxplayer
Photo 1505

Damp toilet lunch

Well that was how I described the picture when I sent it round on the work WhatsApp. Emily and I had cancelled our meet-up last Wednesday because the weather had been so foul.

Looked much better today - but for some reason it decided to piss down the whole 1.5 hours we met - we had to stand sheltering under the overhang of the toilets!

17 March 2021
Hackney E9
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Alison Tomlin ace
Ah reminds me of camping trips of old. Eating your tea in the toilet block.
March 21st, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
What has life come to Ayla? You wouldn’t credit that we would be doing such things would you?
March 21st, 2021  
