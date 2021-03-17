Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1505
Damp toilet lunch
Well that was how I described the picture when I sent it round on the work WhatsApp. Emily and I had cancelled our meet-up last Wednesday because the weather had been so foul.
Looked much better today - but for some reason it decided to piss down the whole 1.5 hours we met - we had to stand sheltering under the overhang of the toilets!
I'd rather die out of passion
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-03-17
17 March 2021
Hackney E9
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5972
photos
84
followers
84
following
412% complete
View this month »
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
Latest from all albums
1504
71
72
73
74
75
1505
76
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
17th March 2021 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Alison Tomlin
ace
Ah reminds me of camping trips of old. Eating your tea in the toilet block.
March 21st, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
What has life come to Ayla? You wouldn’t credit that we would be doing such things would you?
March 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close