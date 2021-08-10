Previous
A cocktail of two cities by boxplayer
A cocktail of two cities

Dave made me the cocktail from Tequila Mockingbird for A Tale of Two Cities - A Cocktail of Two Cities - champagne and gin - Paris and London.

10 August 2021
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

