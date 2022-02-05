Previous
Denny monument by boxplayer
Denny monument

In Waltham Abbey church. I love these Tudor/Stuart monuments where you have the parents and all their offspring below.

5 February 2022
Waltham Abbey, Essex
Boxplayer

Carole Sandford ace
Never seen one of these before. They look almost comical the way they are leaning on their elbows!
