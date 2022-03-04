Sign up
Photo 1700
Ajax
So much to admire at Anglesey Abbey but I was particularly entranced by this tube of Ajax in the kitchen. Just like we used to have when I was small - Vim we would generically call these abrasive cleaning powders.
Snowdrops going over
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-03-04
4 March 2022
Anglesey Abbey
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
1
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6549
photos
113
followers
120
following
465% complete
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1697
60
1698
61
1699
62
1700
63
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
4th March 2022 12:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
kitchen
,
ajax
,
anglesey abbey
,
cleaning powder
,
cleaning product
Carole Sandford
ace
A blast from the past! Remember both Ajax and Vim! Have been to Anglesey Abbey, but it was a long time ago.
March 4th, 2022
