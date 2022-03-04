Previous
Next
Ajax by boxplayer
Photo 1700

Ajax

So much to admire at Anglesey Abbey but I was particularly entranced by this tube of Ajax in the kitchen. Just like we used to have when I was small - Vim we would generically call these abrasive cleaning powders.

Snowdrops going over https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-03-04

4 March 2022
Anglesey Abbey
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
465% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
A blast from the past! Remember both Ajax and Vim! Have been to Anglesey Abbey, but it was a long time ago.
March 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise