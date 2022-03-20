Sign up
Photo 1710
Session
Fiddle and whisky at the session. Not mine, I was on ale.
Forest Wines
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-03-20
20 March 2022
St Paul's EC4
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6575
photos
117
followers
127
following
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
75
1708
76
77
1709
78
1710
79
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
20th March 2022 2:22pm
Tags
violin
,
music
,
glass
,
drink
,
whisky
,
session
,
fiddle
,
music session
Carole G
ace
Great DOF and leading lines
March 20th, 2022
