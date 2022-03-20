Forest Wines, hip local offie, commissioned street artist AGWA to paint this wine-themed mural on the side of their store. It's quite clever.
A beautiful sunny, in the main, day. Slightly better night's sleep and I completely forgot to fret about the data update this morning until it was all done without any problems.
Halloumi fry-up, Dave manfully getting it together while C was also doing herself an omelette. After, I headed to St Paul's for the Paternoster session. Felt rusty having not picked up the instrument since probably the last time two months ago but did okay. Lovely to catch up with E. She's Russian and only just managed to get back to bring her little one to see her parents before all the shit started. So much crap because of one man's egomania.
Cooking a big root vegetable and veggie sausage tray bake for supper - time to do something with the swede in the fridge that's been there weeks I think.
3 good things
1. Playing music with real people - and I was brave and started two tune sets.
2. Not just sunny today, but felt positively mild as I returned home.
3. Dave has started working out how much wood he needs for his raised beds. Hoping to get started as he's got a couple of days off.