Sea view by boxplayer
Photo 1730

Sea view

We had lovely views of the sea at Rottingdean from the White Horse. Even though the pub said they didn't reserve outdoor tables, sister S asked and managed to get us 2 together just by the front. Shame about the food delays.

Rock pools at Rottingdean https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-04-16

16 April 2022
Rottingdean, Brighton
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
