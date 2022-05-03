Previous
Big girls need big diamonds by boxplayer
Photo 1741

Big girls need big diamonds

So says this street art on Highgate Hill. None in my birthday presents - I'm obviously not big enough...

Grilled halloumi and prosecco https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-03

3 May 2022
Highgate N6
3 May 2022

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
476% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Guessing that you need to use red lipstick and show your cleavage to get diamonds.
May 4th, 2022  
