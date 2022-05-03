Sign up
Photo 1741
Big girls need big diamonds
So says this street art on Highgate Hill. None in my birthday presents - I'm obviously not big enough...
Grilled halloumi and prosecco
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-03
3 May 2022
Highgate N6
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6652
photos
129
followers
136
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
3rd May 2022 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
diamonds
,
street art
,
elizabeth taylor
Susan Wakely
ace
Guessing that you need to use red lipstick and show your cleavage to get diamonds.
May 4th, 2022
