At Walthamstow Wetlands, on the banks of the Coppermill stream. You can climb the tower for great views.Apparently there's been a mill here on and off since at least the 14th century when it was used to grind corn. The British Copper Company bought it in 1808 to turn copper ingots into pennies before it became a water pumping house for the East London Waterworks Company in 1859. The attractive Italianate tower was added in 1864.Wetlands cloudscape https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-10-01 1 October 2022Walthamstow E17