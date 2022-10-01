Previous
Wetlands cloudscape by boxplayer
274 / 365

Wetlands cloudscape

Well what a difference a day makes - we know a song about that don't we children? https://youtu.be/upJ3OgMRiUA Lovely sunshine and balmy autumn temperatures and the heating's off again.

A supremely lazy day, lolling in bed till midday - can't remember the last time I did that. Halloumi brunch, playing music and a short cycle around the wetlands where a wedding was taking place - what a lovely day for it. Listened to a poignant Last Word on catch-up as I labelled my Irish photos - featuring the late great Hilary Mantel and folk muso extraordinaire Paul Sartin.

Big vegetable and sausage tray bake with garlicky carrot mash for supper helped me use up our veg mountain.

3 good things
1. Bumped into Scottish Amanda walking in the wetlands.
2. As well as a new series of Ghosts, there's a new series of Gone Fishing with Whitehouse and Mortimer - Saturday evening comfort viewing.
3. Music remains when musicians pass on - Home Lad Home https://youtu.be/_ijO34f7fak

Michaelmas daisies and Coppermill Pump House https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-10-01

1 October 2022
Walthamstow E17
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely sky and clouds.
October 2nd, 2022  
