Photo 1902
Afternoon cocktails
Dave concocted something with gin, grape juice and lime.
Walking the dog
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-02-18
Nature flat lay
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-02-18
18 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
The odd extra
M2101K6G
18th February 2023 5:05pm
drink
,
drinks
,
cocktails
,
cocktail
