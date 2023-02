Walking the dog

On the marshes. Cycled round on this rather blustery day, the odd spit of rain also, before doing a top-up shop in Lidl. Came home to find Dave industriously hoovering. I cooked an interesting sweet potato and miso casserole for Dave's lunches and not long after mum turned up.A quiet evening with the odd cocktail, fish and chips and watching Hitchcock's Saboteur.3 good things1. Lazy morning with a bath.2. We saw two blue tits and, for the first time in our garden, a wren - so pretty.3. Italian week in Lidl and I came away with a huge jar of noccelara olives, maccheroni and trofie, and pecorino and scamorza for a very good price.Afternoon cocktails https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-02-18 Nature flat lay https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-02-18 18 February 2023Walthamstow E17