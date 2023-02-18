Walking the dog

On the marshes. Cycled round on this rather blustery day, the odd spit of rain also, before doing a top-up shop in Lidl. Came home to find Dave industriously hoovering. I cooked an interesting sweet potato and miso casserole for Dave's lunches and not long after mum turned up.
A quiet evening with the odd cocktail, fish and chips and watching Hitchcock's Saboteur.
3 good things
1. Lazy morning with a bath.
2. We saw two blue tits and, for the first time in our garden, a wren - so pretty.
3. Italian week in Lidl and I came away with a huge jar of noccelara olives, maccheroni and trofie, and pecorino and scamorza for a very good price.