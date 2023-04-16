Previous
Last snails by boxplayer
Photo 1931

Last snails

In Terminus Nord before catching the Eurostar home.

La Grande Arche de la Defense https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-04-16

16 April 2023
Paris
Boxplayer

Beverley ace
Yum 😋
April 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks like L’escargots .
April 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Not for me but they look good.
April 16th, 2023  
