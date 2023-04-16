Sign up
Photo 1931
Last snails
In Terminus Nord before catching the Eurostar home.
La Grande Arche de la Defense
16 April 2023
Paris
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7321
photos
164
followers
181
following
529% complete
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1928
103
1929
104
1930
105
106
1931
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
16th April 2023 2:42pm
lunch
restaurant
snail
snails
Beverley
ace
Yum 😋
April 16th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks like L’escargots .
April 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Not for me but they look good.
April 16th, 2023
