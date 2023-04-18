Fixing your headwear

@rensala with her great tube candids has been reminding me that I used to take similar shots very often. But I found it easier with a proper bridge camera which I used to 'shoot from the hip '. Now that I almost exclusively use the phone, I've found it harder.
But had to have a go at this one. All dressed up with somewhere to go, the lady on the right was resolved to get her headwear just right and must have spent half the journey reshaping it and finally wrapping it around her head. Her companions looked on without helping.