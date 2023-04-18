Previous
Next
Fixing your headwear by boxplayer
Photo 1932

Fixing your headwear

@rensala with her great tube candids has been reminding me that I used to take similar shots very often. But I found it easier with a proper bridge camera which I used to 'shoot from the hip '. Now that I almost exclusively use the phone, I've found it harder.

But had to have a go at this one. All dressed up with somewhere to go, the lady on the right was resolved to get her headwear just right and must have spent half the journey reshaping it and finally wrapping it around her head. Her companions looked on without helping.

Spring morning in the park https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-04-18

18 April 2023
Victoria line
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
529% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise