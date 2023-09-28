Previous
At Little Petra by boxplayer
Photo 2031

At Little Petra

Some of our group on our visit to Little Petra, a wonderfully striking but less busy and less huge site when compared to Petra proper.

Sunset in the desert https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-28

28 September 2023
Little Petra, Jordan
28th September 2023

ace
Photo Details

