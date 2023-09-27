Previous
Mint lemonade by boxplayer
Mint lemonade

A very typical refreshing drink available everywhere - at the café after ascending to and descending from the High Place of Sacrifice. Possibly should have stuck to black tea though with my dodgy tummy.

27 September 2023
Petra, Jordan
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Dawn ace
A nice shot mint lemonade sounds tasty
October 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that it was refreshing.
October 6th, 2023  
