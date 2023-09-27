Sign up
Photo 2030
Mint lemonade
A very typical refreshing drink available everywhere - at the café after ascending to and descending from the High Place of Sacrifice. Possibly should have stuck to black tea though with my dodgy tummy.
Walking up to the High Place of Sacrifice
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-27
27 September 2023
Petra, Jordan
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
2
0
Tags
sunglasses
,
drink
,
lemon
,
lemonade
,
café
,
jordan
,
petra
,
mint
Dawn
ace
A nice shot mint lemonade sounds tasty
October 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I am sure that it was refreshing.
October 6th, 2023
