Vantage point by boxplayer
Photo 2029

Vantage point

Look closely and the guy perched above the Siq in the fabulous ancient settlement and necropolis of Petra isn't surveying his surroundings but of course is on his mobile. Maybe he's taking a picture.

26 September 2023
Petra, Jordan
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
556% complete

