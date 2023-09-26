Sign up
Photo 2029
Vantage point
Look closely and the guy perched above the Siq in the fabulous ancient settlement and necropolis of Petra isn't surveying his surroundings but of course is on his mobile. Maybe he's taking a picture.
Treasury
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-26
26 September 2023
Petra, Jordan
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7624
photos
167
followers
184
following
556% complete
View this month »
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Album
The odd extra
Tags
sunlight
,
rock
,
cliff
,
jordan
,
petra
,
sandstone
,
vantage
