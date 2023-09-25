Holy Land mosaic

Thought to be the oldest cartographic depiction of the Holy Land, this incredible 6th century mosaic is still in good nick on the floor of the Byzantine St George's Church in Madaba.
Our guide described this bit with the two fishes - one is leaving the Dead Sea and one is swimming towards it - the one leaving is looking grumpy as if to warn the one arriving that it's not a great place to be heading for. And we all laughed - and he said 'see the original artists are still making us laugh millennia later'.