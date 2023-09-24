Previous
Cardo Maxima by boxplayer
Photo 2027

Cardo Maxima

In Roman Jerash, north of Amman. 800m of archetypal straight Roman road bordered with many extant columns and the Roman cart tracks still visible.

Temple of Hercules https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-24

24 September 2023
Jerash, Jordan
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
555% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat
Wow - so good!
I love the shadows and sun glare and how amazing to see the cart tracks still there.
October 3rd, 2023  
Andreas ace
Very exciting. Remembering our own trip. Can't believe that was thirteen years ago. Fab subjects. Helped me to get my 'L' plates.
October 3rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A wonderful image.
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise