Photo 2027
Cardo Maxima
In Roman Jerash, north of Amman. 800m of archetypal straight Roman road bordered with many extant columns and the Roman cart tracks still visible.
Temple of Hercules
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-24
24 September 2023
Jerash, Jordan
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
3
3
Tags
road
,
light
,
shadow
,
shadows
,
straight
,
column
,
jordan
,
roman
,
columns
,
colonnade
,
jerash
,
cardo maxima
Pat
Wow - so good!
I love the shadows and sun glare and how amazing to see the cart tracks still there.
October 3rd, 2023
Andreas
ace
Very exciting. Remembering our own trip. Can't believe that was thirteen years ago. Fab subjects. Helped me to get my 'L' plates.
October 3rd, 2023
Bill Davidson
A wonderful image.
October 3rd, 2023
I love the shadows and sun glare and how amazing to see the cart tracks still there.