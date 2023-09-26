One of the highlights of the ancient Nabatean settlement and necropolis of Petra. Apparently so-called because it was thought to contain treasure in the big jar but it's actually the tomb of one of the last Nabatean queens. Carved straight out of the sandstone cliff. Catching up with holiday photos.
Was up in the early hours to use the loo, and having held off yesterday, started taking the immodium.
Grabbed some flat bread from the breakfast buffet just in case I felt hungry later and we walked to Petra visitors centre past all the Indiana Jones shops.
It was again blazing hot and fairly unbearable by the afternoon - however hard I tried, I couldn't stay hydrated enough.
But of course that didn't matter - the landscape was unbelievable - and you did actually think you wer straying into an Indiana Jones or Star Wars movie half the time. Stray dogs, cats and kittens were aplenty and there were horse rides and electric buggies for those not wanting or able to walk
We probably did about 5 to 6 miles there and back. First part was in the open through the striking craggy striated rocky outcrops peppered with tombs and temples to long forgotten gods.
And on into the Sik, the atmospheric narrow canyon, the beautifully coloured and weathered cliffs towering on either side, lines of black showing where the iron ore was. Fascinating things all around, old drainage channels to help the original inhabitants manage the ever-present risk of flooding, original Roman pavements and concrete, and shrines to more Nabataean gods. A striking sight was the lower half and feet of a man and his caravan of camels, remains of an old sculpture still visible in the soft rock.
Gradually descended past the stalls now starting to accumulate, and came out into the area in front of Treasury and suddenly it was like Piccadilly Circus - all bustle and activity - camels, buggies, hawkers, a cafe and souvenir stall and of course millions of other tourists.
After photos, we descended further into the Roman part, colonnades, arches, temples, and witnessed the unfortunate sight of a horse pulling a cart fall over, his young child driver had been taking a bend too quickly. Luckily no lasting hurt seemed to have been done.
Had lunch in the café at the end of the main trail. The immodium had kicked in so I had a thumb of Dave's falafel wrap and mint tea, and we topped up out water.
With Anita and Sue, we climbed up the many steps to the Royal Tombs where you could actually go in - a beautiful cool place as it was now very hot.
Down and back to the hotel, I was really struggling in the heat. We bought more water in the supermarket and had an orange juice in the rooftop bar (even though they were officially closed for cleaning) before going upstairs to sleep.
There was a cookery demo at the Red Cave restaurant in the evening but I didn't stay long as was starting to feel ropey again.
Vantage point https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-09-26
26 September 2023
Petra, Jordan