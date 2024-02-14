Sign up
Photo 2094
Belated pancake tosser
Deferred from yesterday evening, Dave treated us to pancakes.
Coffee heart
Card
14 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7901
photos
166
followers
194
following
573% complete
Tags
pancake
,
pancakes
,
tossing
,
frying pan
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that it stayed in the pan.
February 14th, 2024
Corinne
ace
He looks focus !
February 14th, 2024
