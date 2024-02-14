Sign up
Previous
Photo 1743
Card
Flash of Red February 14
The card I gave Dave this morning from a Finnish illustrator I like who sells at the Finnish church Christmas fair.
Coffee heart
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-14
Belated pancake tosser
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-14
14 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7901
photos
166
followers
194
following
477% complete
View this month »
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
Latest from all albums
43
1741
2093
1742
44
45
1743
2094
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
Yearly themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
card
,
valentine's day
,
valentine's day card
,
for2024
Dave
ace
Nice textures and beautiful card.
February 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely design.
February 14th, 2024
Helen Jane
what a lovely card
February 14th, 2024
