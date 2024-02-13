Previous
Horse infirmary and shoeing forge by boxplayer
Horse infirmary and shoeing forge

Flash of Red February 13

Restored ghost sign in a mews in Belgravia. There is still a working garage there that is the direct successor to the old horse business. There may well have been something written on the lower wall but it's long indecipherable.

13 February 2024
Belgravia SW1
Babs ace
Great building. You can just about see the remains of words written on the lower part of the wall
February 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great find.
February 14th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice pov. This made me think of Animal Farm, even though Boxer was taken to the glue factory,
February 14th, 2024  
