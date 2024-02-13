Sign up
Previous
Photo 1742
Horse infirmary and shoeing forge
Flash of Red February 13
Restored ghost sign in a mews in Belgravia. There is still a working garage there that is the direct successor to the old horse business. There may well have been something written on the lower wall but it's long indecipherable.
Mews
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-13
13 February 2024
Belgravia SW1
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Babs
ace
Great building. You can just about see the remains of words written on the lower part of the wall
February 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great find.
February 14th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice pov. This made me think of Animal Farm, even though Boxer was taken to the glue factory,
February 14th, 2024
