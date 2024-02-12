Sign up
Previous
Photo 1741
Bricks
Flash of Red February 12
Not fannying about with toning or whatever so here's some bricks in black and white where I parked my bike when I went to the post office.
Towers
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-12
Yeoman warder
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-12
12 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
2
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7896
photos
166
followers
194
following
476% complete
View this month »
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
Latest from all albums
2092
41
1739
1740
42
43
1741
2093
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
12th February 2024 11:40am
Tags
black and white
,
bricks
,
brick
,
wall
,
for2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love it! I'm not fannying around this week either. ;-) Just posting whatever suits, with the exception of the flash of red tomorrow. Nice capture.
February 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Great textures
February 13th, 2024
