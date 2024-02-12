Previous
Yeoman warder

In their club, The Keys, at the Tower of London on our tour to visit the Ceremony of the Keys.

12 February 2024
Tower of London EC3
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Issi Bannerman ace
Fascinating visit!
February 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Brilliant fun! One of my school friends married a Beefeater and they were permitted to marry at the Tower of London.
February 13th, 2024  
