Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2093
Yeoman warder
In their club, The Keys, at the Tower of London on our tour to visit the Ceremony of the Keys.
Towers
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-12
Bricks
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-12
12 February 2024
Tower of London EC3
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7896
photos
166
followers
194
following
573% complete
View this month »
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
Latest from all albums
2092
41
1739
1740
42
43
1741
2093
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
12th February 2024 9:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
tower of london
,
beefeater
,
yeoman warder
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fascinating visit!
February 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Brilliant fun! One of my school friends married a Beefeater and they were permitted to marry at the Tower of London.
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close