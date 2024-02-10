Previous
Snowdrops by boxplayer
Photo 2092

Snowdrops

Outside St Mary's church in the village.

St Mary's church https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-10
Plinth https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-10

10 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
573% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely little flowers.
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise