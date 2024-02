Flash of Red February 10 - ArchitectureA rather incongruous structure outside the local history museum, Vestry House. Nothing to do with Walthamstow but was once part of the General Post Office HQ in St Martin-le-Grand. The plinth was bought by a stonemason when it was demolished and presented to the borough of Walthamstow. I can imagine them all going 'oh great, thanks, that's ..er.. lovely (what the hell we going to do with this???)'More information here https://londonist.com/london/history/how-part-of-london-s-postal-heritage-ended-up-in-walthamstow St Mary's church https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-10 Snowdrops https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-10 10 February 2024Walthamstow E17