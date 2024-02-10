Previous
St Mary's church by boxplayer
41 / 365

St Mary's church

In the village. Cycled here on my usual annual wander around at this time of the year in search of snowdrops. Brighter today with some respite from the rain. I did find snowdrops - potted and planted out - as well as daffodils, crocuses and wee irises.

Popped into a few of the hipster gift shops, but hipster Valentine's Day cards are seriously dull. Consoled myself by buying locally made Jamaican patties and jam doughnuts to take home for lunch before picking up my order from Rymans (phone lanyard to deter the gadget snatchers).

Relaxed afternoon at home - lunch, reading, music practice, a bath. Treat of salmon teri don and sashimi from Taro for supper while rewatching The Silkworm.

Snowdrops https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-10
Plinth https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-10

10 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice leading line of the path.
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise