St Mary's church

In the village. Cycled here on my usual annual wander around at this time of the year in search of snowdrops. Brighter today with some respite from the rain. I did find snowdrops - potted and planted out - as well as daffodils, crocuses and wee irises.
Popped into a few of the hipster gift shops, but hipster Valentine's Day cards are seriously dull. Consoled myself by buying locally made Jamaican patties and jam doughnuts to take home for lunch before picking up my order from Rymans (phone lanyard to deter the gadget snatchers).
Relaxed afternoon at home - lunch, reading, music practice, a bath. Treat of salmon teri don and sashimi from Taro for supper while rewatching The Silkworm.