Pigeon meeting

Turned out to be a busier day than expected. Dave had just gone for a run when I got a message from T to see if we were around and as our morning was free, she popped round with P. Exchanged late Christmas presents and chatted over tea, biscuits and a light lunch.
By the time they'd left, it was time for me to go to ceilidh band class - more work on the polska. Dave tidied a bit in the garden and cooked tagliatelle for supper and lunches. Oh and we unearthed posh formal wear for an adventure tomorrow. Well I did - Dave struggled to find his suits having buried them in a plastic box in the loft.