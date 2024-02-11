Previous
Pigeon meeting by boxplayer
Pigeon meeting

Above the main line north from Euston station.

Turned out to be a busier day than expected. Dave had just gone for a run when I got a message from T to see if we were around and as our morning was free, she popped round with P. Exchanged late Christmas presents and chatted over tea, biscuits and a light lunch.

By the time they'd left, it was time for me to go to ceilidh band class - more work on the polska. Dave tidied a bit in the garden and cooked tagliatelle for supper and lunches. Oh and we unearthed posh formal wear for an adventure tomorrow. Well I did - Dave struggled to find his suits having buried them in a plastic box in the loft.

11 February 2024
Camden Town NW1
Boxplayer

Kathy A ace
RIP Skiga Dee
February 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear I wonder who Skiga Dee was.
February 11th, 2024  
