The classic view from the Tower of London of the White Tower (the oldest part built by William the Conqueror) and Tower Bridge. Here after hours on a special tour including the Ceremony of the Keys (the ritual nightly locking up of the Tower of London).
Working at home day though I had to leave for an early lunch to go and post my niece's birthday present. Also transferred money to her from my mum. Work a little unsettling as H has finally fixed her leaving date and I needed to work out what she does with her accrued leave.
Once Dave arrived, I logged off and we got ready trying to work out the best dress options for a cold night bimbling outside and the strict formal dress code - Dave in his suit.
Arrived on time to have a drink in Starbucks and use the loos before joining the other smartly dressed people by the Tower entrance. We'd got in as part of an offer to members of Westminster Abbey.
Memorable evening starting with a 1-hour tour with one of the yeoman warders (aka beefeaters) walking the spooky tower precincts and hearing all the usual bloody tales (Anne Boleyn and Traitors' Gate, the princes in the tower, Guy Fawkes and so on).
A break at the Yeoman Warders Club - their local boozer The Keys - not somewhere you can normally visit. Literally looked like an old school pub with weird fittings and furniture and collectibles all over (all Tower related). Bought drinks (Beefeater gin for me) and raffle tickets.
After, it was out into the cold to watch the ceremony - starting with a briefing at the raven house where we could see them hunkered down for the night. The ceremony, which has been performed in the same way for 700 years without a break, not even during the Blitz or COVID) was all that you'd expect - with a yeoman in regalia, huge keys (King Charles' keys) and lantern, shouted challenges by armed escorts and the habitual response:
"Halt, who comes there?' The Yeoman Warder replies, 'The keys.' 'Whose keys?' 'King Charles' keys.' 'Pass then, all's well.'"
Back to the pub where we unfortunately didn't win the raffle. Home very late for a school night.
Yeoman warder https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-12
Bricks https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-12
12 February 2024
Tower of London EC3