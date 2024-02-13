A restored ghost sign in Belgravia - restoration arranged in fact by the Belgravia Garage (a much smaller sign over the arch) as they have their earlier origins in the horse business. The garage is still working in the mews - hand car washes, MOTs etc. See https://ghostsigns.co.uk/2012/01/belgravia-ghostsign-restored-2/ On my way to the Finnish Embassy.
In the office and I'd hoped to get Dave's Valentine's Day chocolates from the Leonidas branch in Victoria but found that it had closed. So popped into Hotel Chocolat instead also treating us to a Turkish delight selection from the big baklava stall in the centre of the concourse while I was buying borek for breakfast. Mayhem in there at the moment because of building work - I knew the bus stops are all over but lots of the little station stalls aren't currently running either.
Very short day as I had to go to the embassy at lunchtime to pick up mum's passport - a mizzly day and the buses were really slow so it took ages for me to get there and back.
Was getting ready to leave at 4 so that I could go to mum's and take her back to ours in an Uber for pancakes. But she phoned saying she was a bit under the weather - maybe tomorrow. But I couldn't be bothered to stay at work so went home, still shattered from our Monday Tower adventure. We decided to leave the pancakes till tomorrow - in case mum felt like joining.