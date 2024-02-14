Previous
Coffee heart by boxplayer
45 / 365

Coffee heart

Dave did a heart in his coffee this morning. It's for him as I don't drink the stuff. Exchanged cards and chocolates. And though we don't normally do presents, he'd found some brilliant fox earrings made from recycled tin cans so had to get them for me.

I sorted out adding mum's new passport to her settled status account then drove over as she was still not feeling up to coming over. Went bearing hot cross buns and top-up shopping, plus her new handbag to replace her worn out one. Sister S had ordered her valentine's flowers which was nice.

Back home for another quiet afternoon reading. Dave did belated pancakes in the evening - usual fillings: lemon, sugar, bananas, chocolate, maple syrup and more. Bit stuffed now.

Steve Wright, DJ, was reported to have died - used to love his radio shows all those years ago when I was young.

Belated pancake tosser https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-14
Card https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-14

14 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Aww love it!
February 14th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice. I like how the tones in the coffee match the table.
February 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Aw a cup of love.
February 14th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Lovely
February 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise