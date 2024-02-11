Sign up
Photo 1740
Round the bend
Flash of Red February 11 - Architecture
At Euston station interchanging between the Victoria and Northern lines.
Pigeon meeting
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-11
11 February 2024
Euston NW1
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
6
4
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7893
photos
166
followers
194
following
476% complete
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
11th February 2024 3:07pm
Tags
down
,
stairs
,
station
,
steps
,
tube
,
underground
,
bend
,
tube station
,
underground station
John
Cool tones and PoV.
February 11th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Fav
February 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Beautifully taken
February 11th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
This is cool, great pov
February 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Really like this, it looks pretty clean!
February 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice pov and disappearing walkway.
February 11th, 2024
