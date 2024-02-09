Sign up
Photo 1738
Through the bathroom window
Flash of Red February 9 - Architecture
Next door's bathroom window through ours.
Gin with my list
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-09
9 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7888
photos
165
followers
192
following
476% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
9th February 2024 2:50pm
Tags
black and white
,
window
,
architecture
,
blurred
,
patterned
,
for2024
Babs
ace
What an interesting abstract it makes.
February 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great abstract.
February 9th, 2024
Cathy 💫
Very good
February 9th, 2024
